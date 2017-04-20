Serena Williams Fans Cannot Handle That She Won the Australian Open While Pregnant

From Harper's BAZAAR

Serena Williams dropped major news today when she revealed she's 20 weeks pregnant on Snapchat this morning. But an even bigger bombshell came to light after fans started doing the math: 12 weeks ago, on January 28, the tennis champ won the Australian Open for the seventh time, without dropping a single set. So yes, technically, Serena Williams won the Australian Open while carrying a child.

Serena Williams won the Australian open pregnant.



Idgaf who you think the greatest athlete ever is. They didn't win a major title pregnant. - Dory (@Dory) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won her 23rd grand slam tournament at the Australian Open. And did not drop ONE SET. Let that sink in. - 23RENA (@noelleharmony) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won the Australia Open in Jan. but I cant even get out of bed when I'm on my period. Sis is superwoman - Taryn Finley (@_TARYNitUP) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams is 20 weeks pregnant. Not many newborns can claim to have won the Australian Open as an embryo. - Oliver Brown (@oliverbrown_tel) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams is 20 weeks pregnant. The Australian Open was 11 weeks ago. Think about that the next time you make an excuse. #hero - Brandon Marianne Lee (@BrandonHerFFB) April 19, 2017

Sportswomen not as physically strong as men, they say. Serena Williams won a grand slam whilst pregnant!! Women sure as hell can! - Duncan Wright (@dwright75) April 19, 2017

So, Serena Williams was kicking ass on the tennis courts while carrying? Amazing. pic.twitter.com/yFbsGKEetK - ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) April 19, 2017

When Serena Williams announces she is 20 weeks pregnant but she won the Australian Open without dropping a single set in late January pic.twitter.com/fMBQ5PLg46 - Knicks Memes (@KnicksMemes) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open if she wasn't GOAT status before. pic.twitter.com/JRvspodInX - SCM87 (@SCWM87) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams really won the Australian Open whilst pregnant.... I just. The domination is unreal, don't even @ me. Greatest to EVER do it - Shehnaz Khan (@shehnazkhan) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams won the Australian Open while pregnant. When I was pregnant, I was tired when I was taking a nap. - Amanda Zeman (@AtoZeman) April 19, 2017

Wait, so y'all telling me Serena Williams won the Australian Open Jan 28th while pregnant!? She better get prize money for TWO!! pic.twitter.com/4cKjeASoBE - Emmanuel Acho (@thEMANacho) April 19, 2017

Is there anything she can't do?

