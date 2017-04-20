Serena Williams Fans Cannot Handle That She Won the Australian Open While Pregnant

Erica Gonzales
Photo credit: Getty / Twitter

From Harper's BAZAAR

Serena Williams dropped major news today when she revealed she's 20 weeks pregnant on Snapchat this morning. But an even bigger bombshell came to light after fans started doing the math: 12 weeks ago, on January 28, the tennis champ won the Australian Open for the seventh time, without dropping a single set. So yes, technically, Serena Williams won the Australian Open while carrying a child.

Is there anything she can't do?

