Sens clinch 2nd place in Atlantic with 3-1 win over Rangers

Ottawa Senators' Derick Brassard (19) celebrates his goal against the New York Rangers with teammates Alexandre Burrows (14) and Mark Borowiecki (74) during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Ottawa on Saturday April 8, 2017. (Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press via AP)

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) -- The Ottawa Senators clinched second place in the Atlantic Division and home-ice advantage in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs with a 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday.

The Senators' postseason opponent remains unknown at this point, but they have the luxury of resting players for Sunday's final regular-season game against the New York Islanders.

Mike Hoffman, Derick Brassard and Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored for the Senators. Craig Anderson made 18 saves.

Mike Zibanejad scored for New York. Henrik Lundqvist stopped 30 shots. The Rangers have lost back-to-back games. They have clinched the top wild-card spot in the East and will face the Montreal Canadiens in the playoffs.

Pageau tipped Mark Borowiecki's point shot into the net to make it 3-0 at 6:19 of the third period.

Zibanejad broke Anderson's shutout bid, scoring a wraparound goal in the final minute of play.

The Senators came out flying in the second period and were rewarded with a 2-0 lead as they outshot New York 16-5.

Ottawa controlled the momentum throughout the period and took a 2-0 lead as Viktor Stalberg dropped a pass back to Brassard who beat Lundqvist stick-side.

There was no denying Brassard's relief as he scored his first in 11 games.

The Senators opened the scoring at the three-minute mark as Hoffman beat Lundqvist from the top of the faceoff circle after the Senators had created a number of chances.

Both teams seemed to struggle in the first period as neither created many opportunities and shots were 4-4 after 20 minutes.

Defenseman Erik Karlsson missed his second game in a row and his fourth in the past six with a lower-body injury and is not expected to play in Sunday's final regular-season game against the New York Islanders.

NOTES: Ottawa RW Chris Neil was a healthy scratch, as were C Colin White, C Chris DiDomenico and D Jyrki Jokipakka. New York's Mika Zibanejad was making his first return to Ottawa since being traded for Derick Brassard in the summer.

