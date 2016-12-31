Send It In scores in Aqueduct's Alex M. Robb Stakes

NEW YORK (AP) -- Send It In concluded a successful season with a 3 3/4-length victory on Saturday in the $100,000 Alex M. Robb Stakes for New York breds at Aqueduct.

The 4-year-old gelding trained by Todd Pletcher rallied four-wide to improve his 2016 record to 3-1-0 in four starts.

Manny Franco was aboard for the 1 1/16 miles in 1:45.41.

The 3-5 favorite paid $3.30, $2.40 and $2.10.

Empire Dreams, last year's Robb winner, was second. He returned $3.40 and $3.20.

Testosterstone paid $5.20 to show.