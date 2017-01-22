Senators rally to beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in shootout

Toronto Maple Leafs' defenders combine to clear a shot by Ottawa Senators' Kyle Turris (7) as the puck closes on the goal line during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Toronto on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press via AP)

TORONTO (AP) -- Mike Hoffman scored the tying goal with 1:11 left in regulation, Tom Pyatt had the shootout winner and the Ottawa Senators beat the rival Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Saturday night.

The Senators rallied for their fifth win in six games to complete a 3-0 road trip.

Bobby Ryan also scored for Ottawa, second in the Atlantic Division with 54 points - two more than the Maple Leafs.

Toronto has lost two in a row.

Mike Condon made 31 saves in the win. He edged Frederik Andersen, who gave up two goals on 27 shots.

Tyler Bozak and Matt Martin scored for Toronto, which dropped to 1-6 in shootouts this season.

The teams played for the second time in a week, with the Maple Leafs winning 4-2 last Saturday at Ottawa.

Toronto was coming off a porous effort against the Rangers on Thursday night, one that coach Mike Babcock dubbed as ''terrible'' for its lack of competitiveness.

It was the Senators who gripped control for the better part of this matchup, and Ryan opened the scoring 14 minutes into the first period. The 29-year-old craftily tipped Marc Methot's point shot past Andersen for his 10th goal this season.

Superb with a .948 save percentage in December, Andersen has slowed in January, entering the game with an .888 save percentage in seven starts.

Starting for the 19th time in the last 21 games for Ottawa, Condon was steady as the Maple Leafs made an early push in the second.

Toronto broke through, however, on the power play.

Bozak was positioned in the slot when he was fed from the goal line by James van Riemsdyk. The 30-year-old flipped a shot over Condon's right shoulder for his 12th goal of the season, second in two games and fifth in the past seven.

Van Riemsdyk extended his point streak to 10 games with the assist. He has three goals and 11 assists in that span.

Zach Hyman, who drew the penalty on Dion Phaneuf that led to the first Toronto power-play goal, got his team another power play when he was clipped by Ryan. The Maple Leafs, boasting the second-best power play in the NHL, got four shots on the four-minute advantage, but couldn't beat Condon.

Condon was coming off a 42-save shutout against Columbus, filling in admirably for Craig Anderson, who's expected to rejoin the team sometime soon. Anderson has been away from the club since December, spending time with his wife, Nicholle, while she undergoes cancer treatment.

Shortly after Condon denied a pair of shots by van Riemsdyk, Martin put the Maple Leafs in front by deflecting Nazem Kadri's shot between the pads of the Senators' goalie. It was the second goal in three games and fourth this season for Martin, who went almost two months between goals previously.

Ottawa evened the score 2-all with a power-play goal in the waning minutes of regulation. Hoffman's one-timer got through Andersen's pads with Ryan screening in front.

Toronto's challenge of goalie interference was denied.

Mitch Marner's nifty shootout goal for the Maple Leafs was reviewed, but officials ultimately determined the 19-year-old remained in forward motion and did not interfere with Condon.

Pyatt won the tiebreaker for Ottawa, which swept a brief road trip with victories in St. Louis, Columbus and Toronto.

NOTES: Toronto had a slightly different-looking defense for the second straight game without top defender Morgan Rielly. Martin Marincin returned from an 18-game absence (lower-body injury) to join a pair with rookie Nikita Zaitsev, while Jake Gardiner returned to his usual spot beside Connor Carrick after starting the previous game with Zaitsev. ... The Senators appeared to lose Chris Kelly to an injury when he was tripped in the defensive zone by Leo Komarov and landed awkwardly on the ice. Kelly, however, returned for the third period.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Columbus Blue Jackets on Sunday.

Maple Leafs: Host the Calgary Flames on Monday night.