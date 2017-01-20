Senators beat inconsistent Blue Jackets 2-0

Columbus Blue Jackets' Dalton Prout, left, tries to clear the puck as Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau defends during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. The Senators won 2-0. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Kyle Turris and Ryan Dzingel scored goals and Mike Condon made 42 saves to lead the Ottawa Senators past the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-0 on Thursday night.

Condon was always where he needed to be for the Senators, who have won four of their last five and handed Columbus its fifth loss in the last eight games.

The Blue Jackets had trouble establishing passing lanes, and when they got the open looks, shot the puck right at Condon or off target. Eleven Columbus players took multiple shots with nothing to show for it.

Sergei Bobrovsky had 26 saves for the Blue Jackets, who were shut out for the first time since a 5-0 loss at Washington on Jan. 5 to end a franchise-record 16-game winning streak.

Turris got a breakaway on a long pass from Erik Karlsson and buried a backhander for his team-leading 16th goal and a 1-0 lead for Ottawa with 3:43 left in the first period.

The Senators got their second goal with 3:48 left in the second period when Dzingel redirected a shot by Chris Wideman from the top of the right circle. Foligno was in the penalty box at the time with a minor for catching Dion Phaneuf in the chops with a high stick.

In the third, Columbus' Zach Werenski set up Cam Atkinson with a perfect feed on a breakaway, but the shot from the doorstep was swallowed up by Condon. Columbus couldn't capitalize on a 5-on-3 power play later in the third period, missing three shots with one caroming off the post.

It was that kind of night for the Blue Jackets.

NOTES: Ottawa D Mark Borowiecki was scratched because of the flu going through the locker room. The Senators recalled F Casey Bailey from Binghamton of the AHL in case other players weren't available. Werenski also was fighting the flu, but played. ... D Markus Nutivaara missed his second straight game because of an unspecified injury. He's out indefinitely. ... Ottawa has 19 goals in the past five games.

UP NEXT:

Ottawa: At Toronto on Saturday.

Columbus: Plays Carolina at home on Saturday.

