Selection Sunday winners and losers: Which teams got favorable March Madness draws?

The 2017 NCAA tournament field is set. Bubble controversies have come and gone. The No. 1 seed debate is over. Now it’s time to get down to business.

The NCAA tournament is all about matchups. Regardless of the seed number next to a team’s name, regardless of its regular season record, the winners and losers of Sunday’s draw are based on matchups.

Here’s a look at five teams that were given favorable treatment by the selection committee, and five teams that were handed tall tasks, both in the first round and beyond:

SELECTION SUNDAY WINNERS

North Carolina | Seed: 1 | Region: South

The Tar Heels not only held onto a No. 1 seed, they were gifted a smooth path to the Elite Eight. Neither Seton Hall nor Arkansas poses a significant threat to North Carolina in the second round. Potential Sweet 16 matchups against Butler and Minnesota aren’t all that troubling either. The Tar Heels would overwhelm Butler with their length and athleticism, and would outscore Minnesota with ease. They’ll be heavy favorites over anybody they see between now and the Elite Eight.

Arizona | Seed: 2 | Region: West

The Wildcats missed out on a No. 1 seed, but perhaps that’s for the better. VCU could potentially cause Arizona some problems in the Round of 32, but Saint Mary’s wouldn’t. Most importantly, Arizona drew the weakest 3-seed and the weakest No. 1 seed. Florida State is ripe for an upset in the first or second round, and none of Arizona’s other potential Sweet 16 foes would worry the Wildcats either. Arizona would also be favored over any team it meets in the Elite Eight — and there’s a high likelihood that team isn’t even top-seeded Gonzaga. Plus, ‘Zona gets to stay west, and would have a massive contingent of fans at its back in the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight in San Jose.

Vanderbilt | Seed: 9 | Region: West

Vanderbilt didn’t exactly get a favorable first-round draw against Northwestern, but the Commodores have a better chance than any other 8- or 9-seed to advance to the Sweet 16. They find themselves in a pod with the most vulnerable of the top seeds, and that vulnerable top seed is especially vulnerable in a matchup with Vanderbilt. Vandy center Luke Kornet won’t be overwhelmed by Przemek Karnowski in the paint, and on the offensive end, he’ll be able to pull Karnowski away from the rim and force him to defend pick-and-pops. The Commodores will be and should be a popular second-round upset pick.

Middle Tennessee State | Seed: 12 | Region: South

A year after their upset of Michigan State as a No. 15 seed, the Conference USA champs got a dream draw. Minnesota really isn’t anything special; it lacks NCAA tournament experience that Middle Tennessee has; and if the Blue Raiders get hot like they did last year, the Golden Gophers won’t be able to keep up. In fact, if Middle Tennessee’s form during its 10-game win streak carries over into the Big Dance, it wouldn’t be at all surprising to see the No. 12 seed upset Butler in the second round and reach the Sweet 16.

SMU | Seed: 6 | Region: East

A No. 6 seed is harsh on the Mustangs, who haven’t lost in two months. Fortunately, though, the committee presented them with a potential second-round matchup with Baylor, a fairly ordinary No. 3 seed. SMU can match Baylor athletically and physically, and has more offensive talent than the higher-seeded Bears. The Mustangs might even be favored if the two both advance past their first-round foes. A Sweet 16 battle with Duke would be tough, of course, but SMU couldn’t have asked for much more as a No. 6 seed.

