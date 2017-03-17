Seguin gets power-play goal as Stars beat Canucks 4-2

Dallas Stars goalie Kari Lehtonen (32) makes a save against Vancouver Canucks' Markus Granlund (60) during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, March 16, 2017. (Ben Nelms/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) -- Tyler Seguin scored on the power play in the third period and the Dallas Stars beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Thursday night.

Ales Hemsky, Esa Lindell and Radek Faksa had the other goals for Dallas, which got 26 saves from Kari Lehtonen. John Klingberg and Jason Spezza each added two assists.

Sven Baertschi and Ben Hutton scored for Vancouver. Ryan Miller stopped 32 shots in his 12th start in the last 13 games.

Both teams are well back in the Western Conference playoff race, and the Stars entered losers of three straight while getting outscored 17-4, including a 7-1 demolition at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday.

The Canucks, meanwhile, finished winless on their five-game homestand (0-3-2), with the last three losses coming in regulation.

Seguin snapped a 2-2 tie at 9:07 of the third, blasting a one-timer past Miller for his 24th of the season after the Stars zipped the puck around the Canucks' zone.

Faksa then took advantage of a turnover by defenseman Troy Stecher at the side of his own net to bury his 11th past a helpless Miller at 15:31 as the Stars improved to 12-0-1 in their last 13 games against Vancouver.

Dallas grabbed a 1-0 lead at 8:41 of the first period after its 30th-ranked penalty kill held Vancouver's 28th-ranked power play off the scoreboard during an early four-minute man advantage.

Hemsky, who has missed 59 games this season with hip and groin injuries, swooped past Hutton and beat an indecisive Miller to a loose puck before scoring his first goal since March 24, 2016.

Vancouver responded when Reid Boucher, playing in his 100th NHL game, fed a slick pass to a pinching Nikita Tryamkin. The big defenseman had both his initial shot and rebound stopped by Lehtonen before the puck popped into the slot to Baertschi, who buried his 17th at 13:27.

The Stars nudged back in front with 7.2 seconds left in the period when Lindell scored his sixth on a wrist shot from well out that went in off Miller's blocker.

Tryamkin tossed Jamie Benn to the ice with under four minutes to go in a previously sleepy second period, with the Stars captain going back at the hulking Russian and dropping the gloves in what was a spirited fight. Both players went to their respective locker-rooms after the dust up, but Benn didn't come back for the third because of what the Stars called an upper-body injury.

Hutton then tied the score on the power play to snap a 1-for-33 stretch on the man advantage.

NOTES: The Stars are 6-0-1 in their last seven games at Rogers Arena dating to the 2012-13 season. ... Vancouver D Christopher Tanev missed a third straight game because of food poisoning. ... Dallas F Jiri Hudler was a healthy scratch for the fifth straight game.

Stars: Wrap a four-game trip at Calgary on Friday night.

Canucks: Open a five-game trip Saturday night in Edmonton.