SEC Primer: Surprises, disappointments, tiered rankings and more

January is just around the corner. Conference play is finally here. And that means it’s time to reassess college basketball’s top teams and players, as well as its most competitive leagues, as the season kicks into gear. We’ll highlight surprises, disappointments, and player and freshman of the year candidates before ranking teams by tiers and making one bold prediction for the next two-and-a-half months.

Our fourth of six conference primers looks at the SEC, the most top-heavy of college basketball’s six top leagues:

Biggest surprise: Arkansas

With an eight-game win streak and an 11-1 record heading into conference play, Arkansas owns the SEC’s best record. The Razorbacks’ strength of schedule hasn’t been nearly as strong as other SEC teams, but they own decent wins against Houston, Texas and quality mid-major Texas Arlington. The question now becomes whether Arkansas can maintain its momentum in SEC play and solidify itself as an NCAA tournament team. They’ll get an early barometer Thursday when they host Florida to open SEC play. One key for Arkansas could be whether its offensive rebounding rate remains as high against stronger competition. Even more than Dusty Hannahs’ outside shooting or Moses Kingsley’s interior scoring, that has been the catalyst for the Razorbacks’ strong start.

Biggest disappointment: Vanderbilt

There’s a reason Bryce Drew has spent so much time recruiting point guards since he took the Vanderbilt job last spring. The Commodores don’t really have one on their roster after Wade Baldwin left early for the NBA last spring. The lack of a true point guard is a major reason Vanderbilt enters conference play with no signature win, a 6-6 record and losses to five of the six best teams it has played so far. The Commodores turn the ball over on 20.2 percent of their possessions and struggle to generate easy shots around the basket because they lack playmakers capable of creating off the dribble. Things aren’t looking up, either. Vanderbilt will face SEC favorite Kentucky and powerhouses Texas A&M and Florida twice apiece. To win some of those games the Commodores will have to take better care of the ball and somehow develop a point guard.

Player of the year favorite: Malik Monk

One of college basketball’s shining stars, Monk is averaging 21.4 points and erupted for 47 in a victory over North Carolina earlier this month. The heralded freshman is shooting nearly 40 percent from behind the arc and is on pace to break Jamal Murray’s Kentucky school record of 113 3-pointers in a single season. And when the pressure is on the most, Monk doesn’t shy away from it. With 16.7 seconds left in the Wildcats’ game against Tarl Heels, Monk hit a clutch 3-pointer to put his team up 101-100. It’s fitting that Monk’s name means king in Swahili because he has certainly earned that title. He is among the best freshman scorers in all of college basketball and will be a contender for SEC freshman of the year as well.

Freshman of the year favorite: If not Monk, then De’Aaron Fox

Sure, Monk has made headlines with his scoring. But De’Aaron Fox has quietly and quickly (literally, have you seen that kid get up and down the court?) established himself as the most versatile member of Kentucky’s latest talented freshman class. Fox is averaging 16.3 points per game, but that only hints at his impact. He’s an elite distributor, an excellent rebounding guard and such a good defender that John Calipari has called him “the best on ball defender” on the team and “maybe one of the best in the country.” Really there’s only one area Fox needs to get better to separate himself from the nation’s other top point guard prospects. He’s a poor outside shooter and is just 4 of 26 from behind the arc this season.

SEC TIERS

TIER 1: KING’S COURT

1. Kentucky

Barring a meltdown, there is almost nothing stopping Kentucky from claiming its 48th league title. The Wildcats enter conference play with a 10-2 record, including marquee wins against North Carolina and Michigan State and narrow losses to top 10 Louisville and UCLA. Not only is Kentucky in the top 10 nationally in both offensive and defensive efficiency, the Wildcats boast maybe the nation’s best backcourt in Fox, Monk and sophomore Isaiah Briscoe. So far Kentucky has only shown two real weaknesses — streaky outside shooting and an inability to control the defensive glass. It will be the Wildcats’ goal during SEC play to clean up both those problem areas.

