Seattle GM affirms team would trade Richard Sherman, but what would you give up to get him?

Rumors of the Seattle Seahawks fielding calls on the possibility of trading standout cornerback Richard Sherman aren’t just rumors, though a deal may not come to pass.

That’s according to Seahawks general manager John Schneider, who appeared on ESPN 710 Seattle on Wednesday.

“What you’ve seen lately in the news is real,” Schneider said. “That’s on both sides.’’

Sherman told the same radio station last week that he “wouldn’t want to leave this city and my guys, but I understand it’s a business and organizational philosophies change.”

The Seahawks admit they’ve had discussions with other teams about trading Richard Sherman. (AP) More

With Pete Carroll at head coach, Seattle players are encouraged to be themselves and show their personality, whatever that may mean. But for Sherman in particular, that’s meant a couple of incidents he may regret, including late last season when he screamed at offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell on the sidelines of a game against the Los Angeles Rams and had to be pulled away by defensive coordinator Kris Richard.

But even though he can be emotional, Sherman is still one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL today. He’s never missed a game in his career, has been a Pro Bowler each of the last four seasons, and was a first-team All-Pro pick in 2012-2014; his only possible drawback is his age – he turned 29 last week.

Here’s the full quote from Schneider, which came when he was asked to characterize the relationship between Sherman and the organization over the last few months:

“I think we’re a very unique organization in that regard. We have a great relationship with a lot of our players. There’s very much an openness,” Schneider said. “What you’ve seen lately in the news is real. That’s on both sides. It’s just open communication. He knows what’s going on. We know what’s going on. I don’t know if anything would ever happen. But like I tell people all the time, 98 percent of the deals that we’re involved with, we don’t follow through with. But at least we’ve opened that door, gone down the road and seen what’s behind door A or door B.”

So who might be interested in trading for Sherman, and what might the Seahawks be able to get in return? A third-round pick or maybe a third and a late-rounder seems fair, though Seattle has three thirds this year (its natural spot at 90 and a compensatory picks at 102 and 106).

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers gave up the 13th overall pick for Darrelle Revis in 2013; Revis was younger then than Sherman is now, but was also coming off a torn ACL. In November 2012, the Patriots sent a fourth-round pick to Tampa Bay for Aqib Talib (the Bucs also gave New England a seventh). In August 2012, the Indianapolis Colts gave a second to Miami for Vontae Davis, who was only 24-years-old at the time.

As for who might want Sherman, a few teams come to mind: the Oakland Raiders, particularly since defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. was linebackers coach in Seattle for the first four years of Sherman’s career; the Patriots have reportedly called Seattle about Sherman, though they’re running short on draft picks this year; the Dallas Cowboys could certainly use a corner like Sherman; Atlanta was 28th against the pass last year (a number that may have been skewed because the Falcons were often leading); and possibly the Tennessee Titans, who were 30th in passing yards allowed last season but just spent a decent amount of money to sign Logan Ryan in free agency.

