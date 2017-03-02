Seattle acquires right-hander Chase De Jong from Dodgers

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- The Seattle Mariners acquired right-hander Chase De Jong from the Los Angeles Dodgers for a pair of minor leaguers Wednesday.

The Mariners sent infielder Drew Jackson and pitcher Aneurys Zabala to the Dodgers, and designated infielder Mike Freeman for assignment to clear a spot on the 40-man roster.

De Jong, 23, is coming off a stellar 2016 season mostly spent at Double-A where he went 15-2 with a 2.82 ERA in 26 starts with Tulsa. He was promoted to Triple-A Oklahoma City for one game. He was named the Texas League pitcher of the year last season. Seattle general manager Jerry Dipoto says the Mariners see De Jong as ''knocking at the door,'' of being a starter in the majors.

Freeman, 29, hit .227 in 21 games in the majors last season, 13 of those with Seattle.