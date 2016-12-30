Seahawks smartly lock up DE Michael Bennett to three-year contract extension

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett has wanted to get a new contract for a while now, and hasn’t been shy about expressing that. Bennett, one of the most outspoken players in the NFL, isn’t shy about anything, but the contract issue really seemed to bother him.

The Seahawks finally gave him an extension. Bennett has agreed to a three-year extension with the Seahawks, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal is worth $31.5 million with $17.5 million in guaranteed money, Rapoport tweeted.

It’s a smart move. In Seattle, Bennett has become one of the most valuable defensive players in the league. Bennett can line up anywhere on the defensive line and is effective as a pass rusher and a run stopper. The Seahawks have plenty of big stars on defense, but an argument can be made that Bennett is the catalyst for the entire defense because of his versatility and production up front.

If there’s a risk for the Seahawks, it’s Bennett’s age. He turned 31 in November, and there’s no guarantee he’ll be as effective at the end of his deal. Bennett had one more left on his existing deal.

For now, this was the Seahawks’ best move. They’ll presumably be a championship contender for at least the next couple years and now they have one of their defensive superstars locked up for what might be the remainder of his career. Hopefully Bennett is happier about his contract situation now.

