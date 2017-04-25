Seahawks “Moved Past” Sherman Trade

The latest on the Seahawks Sherman Saga is that general manager John Schneider doesn’t expect Seattle’s star cornerback to be wearing anything other than Seahawks’ colors in 2017. Speaking earlier today, Schneider said, “Right now we’ve kind of moved past it and if somebody calls and goes crazy with something, then we’ll discuss it again,” Schneider said.

AROUND COVER32

2017 NFL Draft: Could Myles Garrett fall to the Bears at number three overall

What’s Trending: Raiders cut Williams as door opens wider for Lynch’s return

Around the NFL: Three reasons why Sean McDermott will succeed as the new head coach of the Bills

cover32 Exclusive: Exclusive one-on-one interview with Northwestern EDGE prospect, Ifeadi Odenigbo

This Week in NFL History: Reliving the greatest moments in NFL history from April 23rd – April 29th

Speaking at his pre-draft press conference, Schneider reiterated his statement from last week, that the only reason the Seahawks would move Sherman is to clear space under the cap and get younger. He added, “that’s the only reason we’d do it. I mean, the guy’s one of the top cornerbacks in the league. You don’t just give him away.”

This certainly removes any doubt that Seattle has been seeking a package of a first round draft pick and a quality player for Sherman. It appears that the the rest of the league has been playing chicken with Schneider, waiting to see if he’d drop his asking price. Clearly he isn’t about to do that, nor should he. The Seahawks are in the driver’s seat, and have no reason to move one of the league’s best defenders for less than his true value.

One of Schneider’s advantages throughout the process has been transparency. “We just didn’t really feel like there was anything to hide,” he said. “He’s in a good place,” Schneider added in reference to Sherman. “It’s one of those things like if it works out, it works out. If it doesn’t work out, it doesn’t work out and everybody’s OK with it.”

This hardly means Sherman will definitely remain a Seahawk throughout 2017, let alone through 2018. After all, there are several teams in desperate need of help in the defensive backfield. The guy who’s led the league in interceptions and passes defensed since 2011 is certainly an instant upgrade. Hopefully, no one comes calling, and the Seahawks can focus on upgrading what they currently have, rather than replacing one of the game’s top players.

Yes, I have written that financially a trade makes sense, and it still does. It remains hard to see how moving Richard Sherman improves the Seahawks on the field this year. Hopefully, no one meets the asking price.

The post Seahawks “Moved Past” Sherman Trade appeared first on Cover32.