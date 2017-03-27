Seahawks' Boykin in vehicle that hit 7 on Dallas sidewalk

This photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Office shows Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin, who was arrested in Dallas early Monday, March 27, 2017, after police say he was in a vehicle that hit seven people on a sidewalk near a bar. He was booked on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana. (Dallas County Sheriff's Office via AP)

DALLAS (AP) -- Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Trevone Boykin has been arrested in Dallas after police say he was in a vehicle that hit seven people on a sidewalk.

Jail records show the former TCU quarterback was booked early Monday on misdemeanor charges of public intoxication and possession of marijuana. Bond was $500.

Police say a vehicle backed onto a sidewalk and struck seven pedestrians and a bar, slightly injuring a bartender. None of the injuries is life threatening. The female driver was arrested, accused of felony intoxication assault with a vehicle.

The Seahawks say they are ''disappointed'' and are gathering more information.

In 2015, Boykin was suspended for TCU's Alamo Bowl game after his arrest following a bar fight. Last June, he pleaded no contest to resisting arrest and received a year's probation.