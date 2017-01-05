Schulte's career high lifts No. 23 DePaul women by Creighton

CHICAGO (AP) -- Brooke Schulte scored a career-high 30 points, Jacqui Grant had a double-double and No. 23 DePaul defeated Creighton 79-65 on Wednesday night in an early Big East showdown.

Grant had 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Demons (12-4, 4-0 Big East) and Chante Stonewall and Tanita Allen combined for 21 off the bench.

Freshman Jaylyn Agnew led the Bluejays (9-5, 3-1), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, with a career-high 21 points off the bench. Marissa Janning scored 15 and Audrey Faber 11.

DePaul forced eight turnovers in the first quarter and took a 19-13 lead. The Blue Demons pushed that to 41-31 at the half. Schulte had two free throws and a 3-pointer to start a 9-2 run that pushed the lead to 53-39 midway through the third quarter.

The Bluejays got it back inside single digits on consecutive possessions in the middle of the fourth quarter on baskets by Agnew but each time Schulte, who had 18 in the second half, answered.

DePaul had 17 points off of 19 Creighton turnovers.