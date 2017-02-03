Scheifele scores twice, Jets hold off Stars 4-3

Winnipeg Jets center Mark Scheifele (55) skates the puck past Dallas Stars center Devin Shore (17) during the third period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, in Dallas. The Jets won 4-3. (AP Photo/Jim Cowsert)

DALLAS (AP) -- Mark Scheifele scored two more goals against the Dallas Stars, propelling the Winnipeg Jets to a 4-3 victory Thursday night.

Dallas led 2-1 until Scheifele tied the game with 53 seconds left in the first period. He gave the Jets a 3-2 lead during a 5-on-3 power play 5:56 into the second.

Scheifele has five goals in four games between the teams this season. He has a seven-game point streak against the Stars, with seven goals and seven assists.

Bryan Little gave Winnipeg a 1-0 lead 6:50 into the game. Dallas' John Klingberg and Jamie Benn scored barely two minutes apart midway through the first period.

Nikolaj Ehlers also scored in the second for the Jets. Patrick Eaves scored at 17:58 to pull the Stars to 4-3.

Jets goalie Ondrej Pavelec made 39 saves as the Stars put a season-high 42 shots on goal.

Dallas' Kari Lehtonen had 25 saves.

Winnipeg has won a season-high three consecutive games, all on the road. The Jets had nine two-game winning streaks before that.

The Stars also entered on a two-game win streak. The loss left them two points behind Winnipeg, with both teams fighting to climb into playoff position in the Western Conference.

Benn had a goal and two assists. He missed a chance for a short-handed goal when Pavelec stopped his shot at 5:33 of the second.

Klingberg and Eaves each had a goal and an assist.

Ehlers had an assist to go with his goal for the Jets.

Scheifele had the left side of the net open for his first goal when Blake Wheeler passed cross-ice. Scheifele's second goal went in from the edge of the right circle at 5:56 of the second.

Scheifele nearly had two other goals in the second. Dallas challenged his apparent goal from the top of the slot at 4:36 and won the review because Wheeler was offside. Lehtonen turned aside another shot when Scheifele skated in on the goalie later in the period.

Ehlers scored for a 4-2 lead at 12:51 of the second. Lehtonen played the puck behind the net, but it went to Patrik Laine. He passed to Ehlers in front before the goalie could get back into position.

Little's goal from the right faceoff circle was a knuckleball that drifted over Lehtonen's glove into the right side of the net.

Klingberg put in the rebound of a shot by Benn at 11:55 of the first period, and Benn scored when Patrik Nemeth's shot from the right point deflected off him.

NOTES: The Jets were 0-7-2 in their earlier attempts to win a third straight game this season. . Little tied his career best with a seven-game point streak. He has seven goals and four assists during that span. . Eaves' goal was his 19th, one short of the career high he set in his rookie season of 2005-06 for Ottawa. . Dallas C Jason Spezza left in the third period after taking a hit from Jets C Adam Lowry. . Dallas' longest winning streak this season is three games.

UP NEXT

Jets: Play the finale of a four-game trip Saturday at Colorado.

Stars: Finish a six-game homestand Saturday vs. Chicago.