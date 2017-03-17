Scheduled to see Andrews, Ondrusek released by Orioles

In this Aug. 20, 2014 file photo, Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Logan Ondrusek throws during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, in St. Louis. Ondrusek, due to have his elbow examined next week by Dr. James Andrews, has been released by the Baltimore Orioles. Ondruseks locker at Baltimores spring training camp was taken over Thursday, March 16, 2017, by pitcher Gabriel Ynoa. (AP Photo/Scott Kane, File)

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- Right-hander Logan Ondrusek, due to have his elbow examined next week by Dr. James Andrews, has been released by the Baltimore Orioles.

Ondrusek agreed in December to a non-guaranteed $650,000, one-year contract. The Orioles officially made the move Wednesday, and he is entitled to 30 days' termination pay, $106,557. Ondrusek's locker at Baltimore's spring training camp was taken over Thursday by pitcher Gabriel Ynoa.

If doctors determine Ondrusek is injured, there might be a grievance arguing he should not be released but instead placed on the disabled list.

Ondrusek complained of elbow discomfort after a March 6 game. He was examined by team doctors and has a March 20 appointment with Andrews, a renowned orthopedist.

Ondrusek signed with Baltimore last July after 1+ seasons in Japan, and the 32-year-old right-hander had a 9.95 ERA in seven games for the Orioles last season. In six major league seasons with Cincinnati and the Orioles, Ondrusek is 21-11 with a 4.03 ERA.