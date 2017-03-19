Schaefer, Holmes, lead Mississippi St past DePaul 92-71

Mississippi State forward Victoria Vivians (35) shoots over DePaul guard Jessica January (14) during the first half of a second-round game in the women's NCAA college basketball tournament in Starkville, Miss., Sunday, March 19, 2017. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) -- Blair Schaefer scored 18 points, Jazzmun Holmes added 14 and Mississippi State beat DePaul 92-71 on Sunday in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Second-seeded Mississippi State used a 14-0 run in the middle of the third quarter to turn a tight game into a 61-43 advantage.

DePaul, the seven seed, scored the next seven points to cut the lead to 61-50 by the end of the third quarter, but Mississippi State responded with the first eight points of the fourth quarter to put the game out of reach and advance to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

Mississippi State (31-4) had an unorthodox starting lineup for the second straight game, with usual role players like Schaefer, Ketara Chapel and Roshuna Johnson in the first five instead of Victoria Vivians, Dominique Dillingham and Chinwe Okorie.

The strategy more or less worked, though the Bulldogs' early lead quickly evaporated and a tight first half emerged. Mississippi State got a defensive stop on the final play of the second quarter to take a 38-37 advantage into halftime.

DePaul (27-8) was led by Jessica January, who scored 18 points. Brooke Schulte added 16.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons had another solid season, making the NCAA Tournament for a 15th season in a row. DePaul was simply outdone by a Mississippi State team that played very well on Sunday.

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs were outstanding, especially during the second half. Mississippi State is getting contributions from a lot of people, which bodes well for the rest of the tournament.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State advances to the Sweet 16 in Oklahoma City.

-----

Follow David Brandt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/davidbrandtAP