Santa Anita cancels 8-race card because of heavy rain, wind

ARCADIA, Calif. (AP) -- Santa Anita has canceled Sunday's eight-race card because of safety concerns amid heavy rain and wind.

Track officials say nearly 14+ inches of rain has fallen at the racetrack since Dec. 10. Sunday's storm was forecast to bring another 3 to 6 inches.

The track has received more than 3 inches of rain since Thursday.

Officials say they will add an extra day of racing to the schedule in the near future to make up for the canceled races.

The track will resume live racing as usual on Thursday.