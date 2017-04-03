Sano, Santana steer Twins past Royals 7-1 to start season

Minnesota Twins pitcher Ervin Santana throws against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 3, 2017 in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Miguel Sano homered and drew the third bases-loaded walk for Minnesota during a dreadful seventh inning for Kansas City's bullpen as the Ervin Santana and the Twins beat the Royals 7-1 on Monday for their first opening victory in nine years.

Santana (1-0) gave up just two hits and two walks while striking out three over seven innings, aided by two diving catches of sinking line drives by center fielder Byron Buxton that highlighted a stellar afternoon of defense by the Twins.

Mike Moustakas homered leading off the fourth for the Royals, but Sano responded in the bottom of the inning with a tying 425-foot drive into the second deck off Danny Duffy.

After signing a $65 million, five-year contract to assume the role as the ace of the rotation, Duffy's first career opening day start was a dazzler with eight strikeouts over six innings with three hits and three walks.

Then manager Ned Yost gave the ball to Matt Strahm (0-1) for the seventh, and the game unraveled for the Royalst.

The key play was Max Kepler's hustle to beat out a sacrifice bunt attempt for a single, following a replay reversal of the initial out call. Brian Dozier was intentionally walked to load the bases with no outs, and Robbie Grossman, Joe Mauer and Sano forced in runs with unintentional walks.

Jason Castro tacked on a two-run single, and Jorge Polanco followed with an RBI single as manager Paul Molitor's new-look, new-age lineup with Buxton batting third and Mauer in the cleanup spot worked well for the first try.

After finishing in the top five in the major leagues in relief ERA in each of the last two seasons, using a lights-out bullpen to win the World Series in 2015, Royals relievers produced a rather ominous debut. Peter Moylan struck out Buxton with the bases loaded for his only batter, but both Strahm and Travis Wood allowed four runners while recording only one out.

The Twins won their first game of the season for the first time since 2008, delighting a sellout crowd announced at 39,615.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Royals: Paulo Orlando was in RF for Jorge Soler, who began his first season with Kansas City on the 10-day DL with a strained left oblique muscle. Soler, who did some light work in the field before the game, is eligible to return on Sunday.

Twins: Santana, who reached 30-plus starts last year for the eighth time in his career, became Minnesota's second two-time opening day starter of the last 10 seasons. Carl Pavano was the other, in 2011-12.

UP NEXT

Royals: After the scheduled off day on Tuesday, RHP Ian Kennedy will take the mound for Kansas City in the middle game on Wednesday afternoon, followed by new RHP Jason Hammel in the series finale.

Twins: LHP Hector Santiago comes up next in the rotation for Minnesota, with Kyle Gibson on tap for Thursday afternoon.

