Sano, Polanco homer to help Santana, Twins top White Sox 4-1

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Ervin Santana throws against the Chicago White Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CHICAGO (AP) -- Miguel Sano and Jorge Polanco homered to back Ervin Santana's six scoreless innings as the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-1 on Sunday.

Santana (2-0) held the White Sox to two singles and lowered his ERA to 0.69. Minnesota, which finished with the worst record in the majors last season, has the top mark in the American League at 5-1 after taking two of three from Chicago.

Jose Quintana (0-2) regrouped from a rough opening day start to allow two runs and strike out seven in 6 1/3 innings. Quintana, who has been the subject of trade speculation for the rebuilding White Sox, gave up six runs and three homers against Detroit in his season debut. Last year, he was an All-Star and set career bests for ERA (3.20) and strikeouts (181).

Santana has allowed four hits and one run in 13 innings this season. Cody Asche's single in the second was Chicago's only hit until Jose Abreu singled in the sixth.

Brandon Kintzler got four outs for his third save in three opportunities. With the bases loaded in the eighth, he hit Avisail Garcia with a pitch to bring in a run. Kintzler was checked by a trainer in the ninth after issuing a leadoff walk.

White Sox relievers had a 0.00 ERA in 14 2/3 innings before Sano's two-run shot off Nate Jones in the eighth. Sano went 2 for 4 with a double and is 7 for 20 (.350) with two home runs this season.

Polanco hit his first home run leading off the seventh against Quintana. The left-hander has given up four homers in 11 2/3 innings.

Joe Mauer drove in a run after Robbie Grossman doubled and advanced on a passed ball in the third.

Minnesota has won seven of 11 against the White Sox. The Twins lost their first game Saturday after they had a chance to start 5-0 for the first time since 1968.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: INF Ehire Adrianza (oblique strain) is taking swings underwater and expected to swing off a tee. Manager Paul Molitor said Adrianza will take ''baby steps'' returning from the injury. . LHP Ryan O'Rourke (forearm strain) is not ready to begin throwing due to tenderness.

White Sox: Manager Rick Renteria said the team is debating whether RHP Dylan Covey will start Friday or Saturday at Minnesota in his major league debut. Covey is filling in for LHP Carlos Rodon (biceps bursitis) in the rotation. . The team will re-evaluate RHP Jake Petricka (lat strain) in 10 days, Renteria said.

UP NEXT

Twins: After an off day, LHP Hector Santiago (1-0, 1.80 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Tuesday at the Detroit Tigers, who will start LHP Matt Boyd (0-1, 19.29).

White Sox: RHP James Shields (1-0, 1.69) starts Tuesday at Cleveland against RHP Carlos Carrasco (1-0, 3.18).

---

