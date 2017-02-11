Sanchez strikes twice as Arsenal blank Hull

Two goals from Alexis Sanchez gave Arsenal a 2-0 win over Hull City in a controversial game Saturday at the Emirates.

Arsenal (15-5-5) took the lead on 34 minutes as Hull's Andrew Robertson managed to clear a shot off the line from Kieran Gibbs, but Sanchez pounced and scrambled it into the net. Hull players were furious, and appeared to have every right to be as replays showed the Chilean used his hand to force the ball over the line.

Hull (5-5-15) started the second half well and nearly equalised on 51 minutes when Oumar Niasse's fierce effort was brilliantly saved by Petr Cech.

There was then more controversy on 54 minutes with Hull again feeling like they were on the wrong side of a bad decision. Lazar Markovic raced onto a header from Niasse before being clattered by Gibbs. The Tigers claimed he was the last man, but the referee saw things differently and only showed the Arsenal defender a yellow when he could have easily seen red.

In stoppage time, Sanchez took the ball around Hull keeper Eldin Jakupovic, who had come charging out of his area, and crossed for Lucas Perez whose header was blocked on the line by the hand of Sam Clucas. Clucas was dismissed before Sanchez drilled a low penalty past Jakupovic.