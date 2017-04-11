San Jose State assistant Alonzo Carter still remembers how to dance to 'U Can't Touch This'





If there’s ever a remake of the music video for MC Hammer’s “U Can’t Touch This,” San Jose State running backs coach Alonzo Carter should keep his starring role.

Carter broke out his dance moves after one of the Spartans’ practices this spring and proved he still has what it took to be in the original video.

Carter was a dancer and choreographer for MC Hammer in the late ’80s and early ’90s. He was in a dance club at Cal State, Hayward and started following Hammer around to his shows. When Hammer got a record deal, Carter and two other members of his dance club were chosen to be extras.

He even had a prominent role in “U Can’t Touch This.” Seriously, we’re not kidding. From a 2009 profile of Carter in the East Bay Express:

After the group served as extras during Carter’s junior year of college, MC Hammer promoted them to dancers on his 1988 summer tour. By the end of that summer, Carter had dropped out of school to become MC Hammer’s lead dancer and head choreographer. He danced in twelve music videos and was in the dance movie Please Hammer Don’t Hurt ‘Em: The Movie. As a group, Ho Frat Ho added to MC Hammer’s dancing legacy by making everything as visual as possible, with the white gloves and exaggerated dance steps. Their most famous MC Hammer video was for “U Can’t Touch This” — it marked the debut of the heel-to-toe sliding “Hammer Dance” (officially known as the “Chinese Typewriter”).

After leaving the group in 1992, Carter became a high school track and football coach in his hometown of Oakland. He coached at McClymonds High School and Berkeley High School before he moved to Contra Costa College.

Following seven seasons as Contra Costa’s head coach, he was hired on the staff this winter at San Jose State by new coach Brent Brennan. Given that everyone on the SJSU roster was born after MC Hammer’s career peaked, we wonder just how often Carter has to explain to players and prospective recruits who Hammer is and why he was so big.

“Everywhere he’s been he’s been a winner,” Brennan said at the time about Carter. “Every team he’s taken over has won. I just know he’ll be a dynamic recruiter for us and a real good mentor for the young men he is responsible for.”

