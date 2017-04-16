San Antonio dominates Memphis behind Kawhi Leonard's 32, takes 1-0 series lead

The San Antonio Spurs gave little indication on Saturday that the club had any interest in hanging around the Memphis Grizzlies any longer than necessary. One tough quarter, apparently, was enough for Gregg Popovich and his batch of crowders.

[Follow Ball Don’t Lie on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | Tumblr]

The Spurs tipped off what the club hopes will be the run toward its first title in the post-Tim Duncan era with a dominant, 111-82 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night. Kawhi Leonard led an unsurprisingly balanced San Antonio attack over the Grizz and the Spurs took a 1-0 lead in their opening-round series. Memphis was paced by the strong play of center Marc Gasol, but the club had no answer to San Antonio’s seemingly unrelenting offensive gifts and some incessant defensive brilliance.

LaMarcus Aldridge overcame a slow start on his way toward 20 points in a fashion that was typical for LMA’s entire team, which fell in the second round of the postseason in 2016 during Aldridge’s first run as a Spur, and the final season of Duncan’s 19-year NBA career. San Antonio wasn’t exactly left panting at an early Memphis run that put the Grizz up 13-points early, but Memphis’ early activity and Marc Gasol’s obscenely good looks from all over certainly got the Spurs’ attention.

The 31-year-old center, playing in his first postseason against a team featuring brother Pau, took advantage of both his younger brother, Duncan replacement Dewayne Dedmon and Aldridge on his way toward 25 first-half points – the most he’s scored in nine seasons and three postseasons against San Antonio:

While Gasol roared, teammate Mike Conley contributed his typical brand of streamlined brilliance in the first half, but his touch would dim as the night moved along. Marc Gasol would finish Game 1 contributing a relatively slim seven points and three boards in the second half and a 32-point, five-rebound night in total.

The Spurs managed to completely overcome their double-digit deficit to Memphis by halftime, ramping up the pressure defensively while forcing Conley to play the hero offensively even after he’d dropped 10 first-quarter points on the Spurs.

[Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: It’s not too late to get in the game]

That insistence only intensified in the second half, as San Antonio introduced a switching defense that forced the ball away from Gasol and Zach Randolph’s hands, while pushing Conley into isolation situations he was clearly uncomfortable with – even while going up against longer, slower defenders like Aldridge and reserve forward David Lee.

“Doing a good job on” Conley, Gregg Popovich reminded after the game, “is of paramount importance.”

Conley finished with 13 points on 5-of-14 shooting, with those misses including a series of good looks from both inside and out that the Spurs were more than happy to live with.

San Antonio’s insistence on turning Conley into an isolation scorer, a role the steady point man (who thrived in previous screen-and-roll runs with Grizzlies teammates in the first half) wanted little to do with. Even well before the Spurs introduced Extended Garbage Time as the game moved into blowout territory in the fourth quarter, Conley looked spent.

Randolph was equally as frustrated, missing four of his first five shots and 10 of 13 overall while producing a team worst -39 for his efforts.

Zach Randolph was not his usual self in Game 1. (Getty Images) More

Randolph, who was a significant part of Memphis’ two regular-season wins over San Antonio in four tries (averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over 31 minutes in two snail-paced affairs), just could not find the space needed to not only make himself impactful, but tilt the court in a way that opened scoring lanes for young Memphis helpers Wayne Selden (starting in the injured Tony Allen’s absence: 2-of-8 shooting), JaMychal Green (1-of-3 shooting) and 40-year-old Vince Carter (2-of-8 shooting in the start).

Read More