Salvador Perez hurts knee in home-plate collision with Royals teammate

A potentially disastrous scene played out during the ninth inning of Venezuela’s 11-10 win against Italy on Saturday.

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez appeared to suffer a significant injury to his left knee on a semi-hard and entirely awkward collision at home plate. In an ironic twist, it was his Royals teammate and backup, Drew Butera, who rolled him up.

The entire play was chaotic. Italy tied the game with two outs in the ninth on a single by Gavin Cecchini. After Venezuela was slow to return the ball to the infield, Butera was sent home too, leading to the collision.

Perez remained on the ground for several minutes before helped to his feet and carried to the clubhouse. That he couldn’t put weight on his leg caused great concern, but Perez reportedly told Royals officials that he felt better after the game. His optimism was then confirmed by an MRI, which revealed only inflammation.

According press release, S. Perez showed only inflammation in left knee & MRI showed no structural damage. He will no longer play with team. — Jesse Sanchez (@JesseSanchezMLB) March 12, 2017





Of note there for Venezuela is that Perez will withdraw from the WBC in order to heal up for the regular season.

On the same play, pitcher Francisco Rodriguez, who’s currently with the Detroit Tigers, appeared to injure his leg while planting to make a throw home. He was also assisted off the field in a scene that didn’t look promising. His status has yet to be updated, but it’s possible Venezuela will lose two key players on that one play.

