Sabres shakeup reaction; Tryamkin to KHL; Emelin in for Habs (Puck Headlines)

• Fans wasted no time making changes to the Buffalo Sabres Wikipedia page to show who is really in charge of the team. [@torontoleafer]

• Was it the right move for Terry and Kim Pegula to fire Tim Murray and Dan Bylsma? [The Buffalo News]

• More reaction to the Murray and Bylsma firings. [Buffalo Hockey Beat]

• Eight names you might hear in connection with the new openings for GM and coach with the Buffalo Sabres. [The Score]

• Nikita Tryamkin and Philip Larsen have spurned the Vancouver Canucks in favor of deals in the KHL. [Canucks Army]

• Alexei Emelin is expected back in the Montreal Canadiens lineup for Game 5. [Sportsnet]

• Don’t worry Habs fans. Max Pacioretty’s offensive struggles won’t last. [EOTP]

• Mike Sullivan expects Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin’s respective lines to shine in Game 5. [Trib Live]

• Marc-Andre Fleury is reveling in the moment as he unexpectedly starts for the Pittsburgh Penguins in the playoffs. [NHL]

• To beat the Edmonton Oilers, the San Jose Sharks are relying on the blueprint that got them to the Stanley Cup Final last season. [The Mercury News]

• If the Chicago Blackhawks want to stay alive against the Nashville Predators, Jonathan Toews must regain his ‘Captain Clutch’ form. [Second City Hockey]

• The Capitals coaches considered replacing Braden Holtby for the third period of Game 4 after sensing the netminder was fighting the puck and struggling with confidence. [Washington Post]

• Much to the behest of the Toronto Maple Leafs, native son Tom Wilson is finding his time in the spotlight for the Washington Capitals. [Toronto Sun]

• More on unlikely hero Tom Wilson and making his family proud. [The Athletic]

• The Boston Bruins aren’t getting enough from Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak. [Bruins Daily]

• Five reasons why the Calgary Flames were eliminated from the playoffs on Wednesday night. [NHL]

• A thank you to Sean Monahan for carrying the Flames as far as he could in the series against the Anaheim Ducks. [Matchsticks and Gasoline]

• Needing experience to thrive in the playoffs isn’t necessarily true for a few players this year. [USA Today]

• Ken Hitchcock talks Tyler Seguin being a true No. 1 center and playing a ‘more mature’ game. [Dallas Morning News]

• Detailed breakdown of the ‘Viktor Arvidsson All-Stars’ (i.e. players who are primed for an offensive explosion in the near future.) [Sportsnet]

• Heart wrenching story from Amy Menke, former captain of the University of North Dakota’s women’s hockey team, about watching the program fold unexpectedly, and the players finding out about it on Twitter. [The Players’ Tribune]

• Paige Harrington and her unlikely path to professional women’s hockey. [NWHL]

• There is no better person right now to lead the NWHLPA than Anya Battaglino. [The Hockey Writers]