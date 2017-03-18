Sabres outlast Ducks in 10-round shootout, win 2-1

Buffalo Sabres' Zemgus Girgensons, left, of Latvia, scores against Anaheim Ducks goalie Jonathan Bernier during the shootout of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 17, 2017, in Anaheim, Calif. The Sabres won 2-1. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Zemgus Girgensons scored in the 10th round of the shootout to lift the Buffalo Sabres to a 2-1 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night.

Ryan O'Reilly and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored in the tiebreaker to help the Sabres end a seven-game skid in Southern California. Buffalo had not won in Anaheim or Los Angeles since a 2-0 win over the Ducks on Feb. 29, 2012.

O'Reilly also scored a bizarre goal for his 17th of the season and Anders Nilsson stopped 39 shots through overtime.

Rickard Rakell scored and Jonathan Bernier made 30 saves for the Ducks, who could not complete their first three-game winning streak since Jan. 10-14. Ryan Getzlaf and Brandon Montour had goals in the shootout.

Getzlaf and O'Reilly scored in the second round of the tiebreaker, and the Ristolainen and Montour converted in the ninth round. Nilsson then stopped Nick Ritchie before Girgensons won it.

Buffalo had scored just once in its previous six road games against the Kings and Ducks and were held scoreless five times in that stretch. But everything changed on a fortunate bounce off O'Reilly's skate in the second period.

O'Reilly and Ryan Kesler were grappling to the right of the net when Jake McCabe fired a long shot. Bernier got a glove on the puck but tipped it right to where O'Reilly and Kesler were tangled, sending it into O'Reilly's skate and into the open goal to make it 1-all with 4:25 left.

Sabres second-year phenom Jack Eichel picked up his 28th point since the start of February with the secondary assist on O'Reilly's goal.

Rakell pounced on a rebound 8:12 into the first, picking up his 31st goal to put the Ducks ahead 1-0. Rakell has now scored as many goals in 60 games this season as he did in his first 192 games, including the playoffs, for the Ducks, with nine goals over the last 10 games.

Cam Fowler and Brandon Montour had the assists on Rakell's goal, with Montour collecting his third career point and Fowler's 167th career assist matching Andy McDonald for seventh place in franchise history.

After a largely invisible outing in a 2-0 loss at the Kings on Thursday, managing his only two shots in the final 1:37, Eichel was much more active against Anaheim. Eichel's skating was on display from the start, creating two scoring chances in the opening 3:15.

NOTES: Sabres RW Kyle Okposo (ribs) missed his eighth straight game. ... Ducks RW Ondrej Kase was a healthy stretch for the second straight game. The rookie has just one goal and one assist in his last 18 appearances. ... The Ducks lost to an opponent who faced the Kings the previous night for just the third time this season. The Ducks had been 7-2-0 against teams playing back-to-back games in Southern California.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Visit the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Ducks: Visit the San Jose Sharks on Saturday.