Sabres GM Murray says players need to be more accountable

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) -- In taking full responsibility for his team's disappointing season, Buffalo Sabres general manager Tim Murray says more accountability also needs to be demanded from his players.

Murray says the Sabres locker room needs ''fixing'' in order for the team to begin contending for a playoff spot after extending its franchise-record postseason drought to six years. To achieve that objective, Murray placed the emphasis on him demanding more from coach Dan Bylsma and the coach demanding more from players.

Speaking three days after Buffalo closed the season, Murray backed Bylsma to keep his job for a third season.

Murray, however, noted the decision on whether he and Bylsma return is ultimately up to team owner Terry Pegula. Murray says that won't be decided until he holds a season-ending meeting with Pegula next week.

