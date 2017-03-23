Russia's World Cup CEO mulls FIFA Council spot

MOSCOW (AP) -- The man in charge of organizing the World Cup in Russia is considering running for a spot on the FIFA Council after the country's deputy prime minister was barred from standing.

Organizing committee CEO Alexei Sorokin tells Russian state news agency R-Sport ''it would be a big honor'' if he is nominated by the Russian Football Union, which is headed by Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Mutko.

Sorokin adds that ''the main thing for us is that Russia doesn't lose its council place after certain events.''

Mutko was stopped from running for re-election this month because of his government role.

Combined with the withdrawal of former Icelandic soccer association president Geir Thorsteinsson, UEFA has three candidates for four seats when it votes on April 5.