Russian lawmakers vote to tighten law on sports disturbances

MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian lawmakers have voted to double fines for some repeat troublemakers at sports events, a year before the country hosts the World Cup.

The lower house of parliament voted Wednesday to raise the penalties to between 40,000 and 50,000 rubles ($690 and $860) for fans who breach bans on attending sports events. They can also be detained for up to 15 days instead of a fine.

Under existing law, fans causing trouble at sports events can be banned from sports events in Russia for up to seven years.

Russian fans clashed with English supporters on the streets and inside the stadium during last year's European Championship in France, with three Russian supporters given prison sentences in France.

This story has been corrected to clarify that the doubled fines affect only fans who breach bans on attending events.