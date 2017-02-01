Russell Wilson speaks out about President Trump: 'This thing is getting out of hand'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson doesn’t often say anything controversial, regarding football or anything else.

When he and Ciara moved their wedding out of North Carolina, and it was reportedly because of the state’s controversial transgender bathroom law, that news came from Wilson’s wedding planner and not him. He generally hasn’t gotten involved publicly with politics.

But like everyone else, Wilson had an opinion on President Donald Trump. Wilson, in a Facebook Live video as he got his hair cut (h/t to @hwkbgr for tweeting it), said he voted for Hillary Clinton but added that no matter who you voted for people should be questioning Trump’s actions as president.

“This thing is getting out of hand … It’s only been what, two weeks? Or even less than that?” Wilson said. “We have to attack this issue here.

“It’s already affecting people’s hearts and souls and lives, in such a negative way in my opinion,” Wilson said. “You go to LAX airport and there’s people all over the place fighting for their lives and protesting and all of that … All the protests that have gone on through African-American communities, and Muslim communities too. If we’re going to be a nation that says we’re going to be equal, we have to be equal.”

Politics have been a regular topic at the Super Bowl this week, and many athletes and other celebrities are offering their views. Wilson wasn’t shy about sharing his opinion, too.

