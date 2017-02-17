Russell Westbrook responded to Kevin Durant questions by talking about fashion

The feud between Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook has been awfully one-sided, with the former keeping quiet — even when it came to texting rather than phoning the latter about his decision to join the Golden State Warriors this past summer — maintaining all the while that there’s “no beef” with his ex-Oklahoma City Thunder teammate and any controversy was merely “fake drama” created by the media.

Meanwhile, Westbrook fired a series of salvos, both verbal and non-verbal, from maniacally laughing off questions about Durant, calling his ex-mate’s affinity for his new team “cute” and inciting a pair of in-game jawing sessions to posting pictures of cupcakes on Instagram, wearing a photographer bib to work and appearing in a Nike commercial that featured the tagline “some run, some make runways.”

So, when the NBA positioned Westbrook and Durant at opposite ends of the Western Conference locker room, facing each other, during media availability at the All-Star Game in New Orleans, the media scrum circled around the Thunder point guard, hoping to write the next chapter in this feud.

But Westbrook responded to every question about Durant and the awkwardness of sharing a locker room with a guy he hasn’t spoken to since they parted ways with commentary about fashion week:

Westbrook’s affinity for fashion is no secret, but the message was clear: He wasn’t about to throw gasoline on the fire, at least not while Durant was sitting 10 feet away from him at All-Star availability. Whatever he said was sure to steal headlines, so deflecting was a savvy move on Westbrook’s part.

The first person to get Westbrook to respond earnestly to a question about Durant was none other than young New Orleans Saints superfan Jarrius Robertson, who had this blunt exchange with Russ:

Robertson: “I give all my props to you, because KD shouldn’t have left you guys and you would’ve had a chance of making the playoffs.” Westbrook: “We’re going to make the playoffs.” Robertson: “You need some more shooters, though.” Westbrook: “You wanna play with us?”

The only time a reporter got Westbrook to respond with anything other than some clothing brand recommendations was when somebody asked if he and the Thunder have moved on from Durant:

“What does it look like?” said Westbrook. “That’s y’all problem. I don’t know what y’all need, but I’m in a great place, I’m happy, I’m having fun, having a great time, and I’m happy with my team I have now.”

Nothing to see here, folks. We’ll have to wait for the drama of Westbrook and Durant potentially sharing the floor together again as teammates when the All-Star Game tips off on Sunday night.

