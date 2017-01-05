Russell Westbrook got T'd up for hitting a ref in the head with the ball

Russell Westbrook looks to make sure the area around him is clear. (Kent Smith/NBAE/Getty Images)

Russell Westbrook entered Wednesday night’s matchup with the Charlotte Hornets with nine technical fouls on the season. That number’s not as high as it was last week — the league recently rescinded a pair of the Oklahoma City Thunder star’s T’s from earlier this season — but still high enough to lead the league. Russ added to his total early in Wednesday’s game against Charlotte, thanks to a post-whistle beanball that clonked the noggin of an unsuspecting referee:

After a pair of Hornets runout dunks to tie the game at 16 with just under 3 1/2 minutes left in the first, Westbrook dribbled into the frontcourt to call timeout so head coach Billy Donovan could regroup the Thunder. After coming to the sideline, Westbrook threw the ball toward the basket. Referee Tre Maddox wasn’t paying attention, and it hit him square in the head; referee Brent Barnaky responded by instantly slapping Russ with a technical, despite his protestations that the headshot was purely accidental.

Let’s take another look at that, in slow motion:

Westbrook seemed awfully upset at getting T’d up for the accidental donking, but that might not have been all that got the All-Star running hot:







There’s a good chance that, like the two Ts wiped clean this past week, Westbrook’s latest tech will be rescinded upon review. For now, though, Russ is back in double-figures, and referees the league over have a new reminder to keep their heads on a swivel when they’re out there on the court.

