Rusnak leads Salt Lake past Vancouver 3-0 in snow

SANDY, Utah (AP) -- Albert Rusnak had a goal and two assists in the second half during a snow storm and Real Salt Lake ended a 13-match winless run with a 3-0 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday night, giving new coach Mike Petke a win in his first MLS game.

Petke, promoted from USL affiliate Real Monarchs, replaced interim coach Daryl Shore, who coached two games after Jess Cassar was dismissed.

Salt Lake (1-3-2), which had three goals coming in, controlled Vancouver (1-3-1) with Nick Rimando making just two saves for second shutout this season and 130th of his career.

Rusn�k notched his first goal in the 54th minute, taking a splendid long pass from Joao Plata as he made a run down the middle. Angling left into the box, Rusnak stopped abruptly and as the defender couldn't stop, turned inside and calmly slotted the ball inside the near post.

Yura Movsisyan scored his third goal from almost the same spot 20 minutes later, going far post after Rusnak found him with a pass over the top. In the 78th, Luke Mulholland got his third off Rusnak's corner.

It began snowing in the first half and the snow started sticking at halftime, prompting use of the orange ball.