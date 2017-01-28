Roy Williams throws chair in UNC loss and OKC's Enes Kanter can relate

Malika Andrews
The Dagger

Oklahoma City Thunder center Enes Kanter and UNC head coach Roy Williams have something in common besides basketball: chairs are the enemy.

Kanter punched a chair on Thursday in the second quarter of the Thunder’s 109-98 win over the Dallas Mavericks, causing him to fracture his forearm. So when Williams threw a chair in frustration after Joel Berry II was called for a technical foul, Kanter could relate.


While the chair probably wasn’t the appropriate outlet for Williams’ anger, he has reason to be upset. Miami maintained control throughout the game and completed a 77-62 upset, snapping No. 9 North Carolina’s seven-game winning streak. The win bumps the Hurricanes up to 4-4 in ACC play and 14-6 on the season.

The Tar Heels will attempt to bounce back on Tuesday when they play Pittsburgh at home.

North Carolina coach Roy Williams. (Getty Images)

 

 