Roundtable: What's the worst relocation story for each league?

The San Diego Chargers’ decision to move to Los Angeles last week sparked a lot of questions about the wisdom of the relocation. Our own Dan Wetzel had an opinion. So did Frank Schwab. They were not alone in thinking it was one of the worst moves in sports history.

That begged a question around the Yahoo Sports blog offices: What is the worst franchise move in the history of each sports league? There’s certainly no shortage of options (full list here), so we had one blogger for each sport offer his opinion for this meeting-of-the-minds roundtable.

(And before you ask the question: No, none of us hail from north of the border. Though we do love an occasional poutine.)

NFL: San Diego Chargers to Los Angeles, 2017

Pretty much every team that has relocated through sports history has been welcomed by its new city.

That’s a basic expectation. Maybe some of the moves were done for the wrong reasons or turned out to be a mistake, but at very least teams could count on their new cities embracing them as they moved in.

The Los Angeles Chargers’ move seems to be misguided in many ways, and they also face the almost unprecedented issue that their new city does not seem to want them.

Los Angeles Times columnist Bill Plaschke wrote the day the Chargers announced their move from San Diego that L.A.’s attitude was: “We. Don’t. Want. You.” If you thought that was off base, Los Angeles fans made their feelings clear at last Saturday’s Lakers-Clippers game at Staples Center.

The Chargers’ logo was shown on the video board, and fans from both teams booed. Loudly.

That has to make the Chargers’ brass feel great. Less than a week after Los Angeles got a new NFL team, the fans seem to be rejecting it en masse.

It didn’t make sense that the Chargers would leave San Diego after more than 50 years to be the Rams’ tenants in their upcoming new stadium in Inglewood. It was odd that they didn’t put the $650 million relocation fee toward a new stadium in San Diego. It’s comical that their plan included playing two seasons in a 27,000-seat soccer stadium in Carson. They start their fight for acceptance in a new market trailing the Rams, who moved in last year and had a few decades of previous history in L.A. And now the Chargers have to come to the realization that they’re going to a city that doesn’t seem to want them there.

It’s too early to judge the Chargers’ move. Perhaps they win big, hook a young generation of NFL fans and become a staple on the Los Angeles sports scene. But they’re fighting a battle that might be unique among all relocated teams throughout sports history: They’re going to a new city, and that new city seems to wish they weren’t moving in.

— Frank Schwab (@YahooSchwab), Shutdown Corner

MLB: Montreal Expos to Washington, 2005

Of all the relocations that have happened in baseball, the Montreal Expos packing up, crossing the border and becoming the Washington Nationals still hurts the most for one sector of fans.

The Expos, who played in the NL East from 1969 to 2004, had a complicated ending, one that is similar to the Chargers in a few ways. They hung in limbo for a few seasons, trying to compete on the field while fans hoped the behind-the-scenes drama would work itself out favorably, thought it wouldn’t.

First, MLB wanted to contract the Expos after attendance dropped severely under then-owner Jeffrey Loria. When that didn’t work — the Twins were also in the contraction plan and they successfully fought it in court — the Expos ended up splitting their final two seasons between Montreal and Puerto Rico. The whole ordeal was strange to baseball fans as a whole and disheartening to the loyalists in Montreal.

