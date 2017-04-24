Rory McIlroy marries Erica Stoll, with reports telling of various guests, musical acts

Rory McIlroy officially became a married man on Saturday, according to several overseas reports, exchanging vows with fiancee Erica Stoll in a reportedly beautiful, lavish ceremony at Ashford Castle in Ireland.

The wedding, which is rumored to have cost more than $1 million, featured a high-profile guest like that included the likes of One Direction singer Niall Horan, Masters champion Sergio Garcia, three-time major winner Padraig Harrington, singer Ed Sheeran, Coldplay front man Chris Martin, 2014 European Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley, billionaire J.P. McManus and former Manchester United player Ryan Giggs. The Irish Independent claimed some 200 people attended the wedding.

Stevie Wonder is said to have been the musical performer through the reception, with Sheeran adding a performance of his own.

McIlroy, 27, met Stoll, 29, at the 2012 Ryder Cup when Stoll, working for the PGA of America, helped the now-four-time major winner get a ride from the European team’s Chicago-area accommodations to Medinah so McIlroy could make the tee time for his Sunday singles match. After McIlroy ended his engagement with former world No. 1 tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, the couple got together and were engaged on New Year’s Eve 2015.

There are not photos of the wedding at this time.

The couple is likely to go on a honeymoon soon, prior to McIlroy returning to action as planned at The Players Championship, which runs May 11-14.