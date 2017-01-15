Rookie WR Mitchell inactive for Patriots, Amendola returns

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2016, file photo, New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) runs against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif. Amendola said Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, he's "feeling good" and hasn't had any setbacks while recovering from an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the past month. He wouldn't say whether he planned to play in Saturday's divisional round matchup with Houston, but said he's available for whatever the coaching staff asks. ((AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) -- Patriots rookie receiver Malcolm Mitchell is inactive for New England's divisional-round matchup Saturday night against the Texans with a knee injury.

Mitchell was limited in practice this week and is sitting out for the second straight game. Meanwhile, receiver Danny Amendola is active for the first time in four games after he suffered a late-season ankle injury.

The Texans will be without safety Quintin Demps, who was limited this week because of a hamstring issue.

Other players inactive for the Patriots are cornerbacks Cyrus Jones and Justin Coleman, running back D.J. Foster, quarterback Jacoby Brissett, tackle LaAdrian Waddle and safety Jordan Richards.

Other Houston players listed as inactive are quarterback Brandon Weeden, linebackers John Simon and Max Bullough, receiver Wendall Williams and defensive end Ufomba Kamalu.

