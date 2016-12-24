Rodgers throws 4 TDs vs. Vikings to strengthen his MVP resume, Packers can win NFC North vs. Lions next week

The Green Bay Packers have staged quite the turnaround over the last month. On Nov. 28, after a road loss to Washington, the Packers were 4-6 and there were questions of whether this would be Mike McCarthy’s last season as head coach in Green Bay.

But since then, the Packers have won five straight games, after their 38-25 win over the travel-addled Minnesota Vikings on Saturday. Now 9-6, the Packers have played themselves into a winner-take-all game with the Detroit Lions next Sunday for the NFC North title and a playoff berth.

The Lions, who play in Dallas against the Cowboys on Monday night, are 9-5.

Aaron Rodgers scored with his feet and his arm vs. Minnesota on Saturday. (AP) More

The Packers beat Detroit in Green Bay in Week 3, 34-27.

In the process of seeing his team climb back into playoff contention, two-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers has played himself into contention for that award once again. Against the Vikings, Rodgers completed 28 of 38 passes for 347 yards and four touchdowns, and also ran for a score in the second quarter. He has 11 passing touchdowns and no interceptions during Green Bay’s win streak, completing 71.4 percent of 161 passes in that time.

Last week in Chicago, Rodgers and Jordy Nelson connected on a 60-yard pass to put the Packers in position for Mason Crosby to try a 32-yard game-winning field goal as time ran out; Crosby made the kick.

Colleague Frank Schwab believes Rodgers is an MVP candidate, and with some voters potentially holding Tom Brady’s four-game suspension against him (the Patriots are 10-1 since Brady returned, and he has completed 66.7 percent of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and only two interceptions) and/or unwilling to vote for a non-quarterback like Pittsburgh’s Le’Veon Bell or Arizona’s David Johnson, Rodgers could be in line for a third MVP.