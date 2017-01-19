Rocky Long gets 5-year contract extension from SDSU

SAN DIEGO (AP) -- San Diego State football coach Rocky Long has agreed to a five-year contract extension through 2021.

Long has guided the Aztecs to consecutive Mountain West titles, six straight bowl games and an overall record of 54-26, making him the winningest coach in league history.

The Aztecs were 25th in the final Associated Press poll of the 2016 season.

The extension was announced Thursday, one week after the NFL's Chargers announced they were moving to Los Angeles after 56 seasons in San Diego.

That leaves the Aztecs as the city's top football team. Both Long and athletic director John David Wicker say they are up for the challenge of winning over fans angry with the Chargers' move.