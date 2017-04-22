Rockies add to Giants pain with rare combination of home runs

The San Francisco Giants slow start has been compounded since arriving in Denver early on Thursday. No, the Giants did not have a game that day, but they still managed to lose when Madison Bumgarner was injured in a dirt bike accident. The San Francisco ace will be forced to miss at least six weeks, and perhaps longer, with a separated left shoulder and bruised ribs.

Things did not get any better on Friday night at Coors Field. In fact, the Rockies were determined to continue inflicting damage, defeating San Francisco 6-5. It’s Colorado’s fourth win over the Giants in five games this season, and they did it behind a home run combination that hasn’t happened in the same inning of the same National League game since 1950.

The first half of the equation was completed by Trevor Story, who launched a grand slam against Giants starter Johnny Cueto. Worth noting right there, it was the first regular season grand slam ever allowed by Cueto.

A few batters later, Charlie Blackmon raced around the bases for a two-run inside-the-park homer.

Yes, a slam and a separate inside-the-parker within just a few batters of each other.

.@Rockies are 1st club since @RedSox on 9/19/2011 to hit a slam & inside-the-park HR in same frame. Last NL club? NY Giants (8/16/1950). pic.twitter.com/UfzUFm7WPF — MLB Stat of the Day (@MLBStatoftheDay) April 22, 2017





OK, so it’s happened fairly recently in the American League. Still, it’s an impressive feat, and perhaps a little bit stinging for the Giants considering they had the last one in The NL.

Perhaps even more interesting, those six runs would be all Colorado scored in the game. Greg Holland secured his ninth consecutive save to open the season with a perfect ninth, which also improved Colorado’s record to 7-0 in one-run games.

Charlie Blackmon of the Rockies slides home to complete an inside-the-park home run against the Giants. (Getty Images) More

As for the Giants, what more can you really say? A bad week got even worse with this result, but there were another couple moments in between that didn’t help either.

Prior to the game, it was announced that Melvin Upton Jr. underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb. He’s expected to miss at least eight weeks. His injury comes days after Jarrett Parker broke his clavicle crashing into the outfield wall while making an outstanding catch at AT&T Park. There remains no clear timetable for how long he’ll be sidelined.

Also, this happened.

Our team bus backed into a car on way to Coors. Stay hot Giants — Dave Flemming (@FlemmingDave) April 21, 2017





Anything that can go wrong will go wrong for these Giants. Maybe that’s Murphy’s Law coming into play, or maybe it’s the even-year nonsense trying to become a thing again. Whatever the case, the Giants must find a way to survive this rough patch or it could be a long summer.

