Robson-Kanu’s blast powers West Brom past Southampton

Hal Robson-Kanu struck for the second-half winner on Saturday as West Bromwich Albion claimed an impressive three points with a 2-1 win over Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.

Tony Pulis' boys came in looking to put an end to a two-match losing streak in league play, while Southampton was still smarting from a 4-1 thrashing at the hands of Tottenham in midweek.

It was the home side that had the better of play early, keeping more of the ball and carving out plenty of chances before grabbing the lead four minutes prior to the break. Shane Long collected his first goal for the Saints since May with an excellent near-post header from a corner kick that left Baggies goalkeeper Ben Foster with no chances.

But that lead barely lasted two minutes as West Brom struck for the equaliser in the 43rd minute. Chris Brunt did well to flick the ball into the path of Matt Phillips, who wrapped his foot around it and drove it into the bottom right, leaving Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster helpless and the home fans in disbelief.

Robson-Kanu, the Welsh international who made a name for himself at the 2016 Euros, bagged the winner five minutes into the second half with an inch-perfect blast into the left side netting for his first goal in a West Brom kit.

Things really slowed down after the goal as the Baggies bunkered down trying to protect their lead, effectively frustrating Southampton by not allowing them much time in the final third.

Things then got worse for the hosts in second-half stoppage time when captain Virgil Van Dijk was shown a second yellow card for a challenge on Salomon Rondon, reducing the home side to 10 for a second consecutive game.

Despite going down to 10, the Saints carved out one more excellent chance late on, but the equaliser couldn't be found as West Brom came away with all three points.

The win moves West Brom up to eighth place with 26 points while Southampton sits in ninth with 24.