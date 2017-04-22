Roar's Borrello reveals Aloisi’s penalty advice

It took penalties to settle the showdown between Brisbane and Western Sydney, and the striker has revealed the advice his manger gave him

Dynamic Brisbane Roar forward Brandon Borrello has revealed the advice given by coach John Aloisi ahead of his penalty in Friday night’s Elimination Final shootout win over Western Sydney.

Borrello scored first from the spot after a goalless 30 minutes of extra time left the Elimination Final locked at 1-1.

Stunning start to A-League Finals

The 21-year-old showed few nerves in putting the hosts ahead following a tip from the scorer of Australia's most famous penalty.

“There was talk about who wanted to go first and I just put my hand up,” Borrello told Fox Sports.

“The boss said ‘be confident, pick a spot and the ball will go in the net regardless’.”

Borrello played a key part in Brisbane’s second half recovery at Suncorp Stadium, helping pin Wanderers back after the visitors dominated the opening 45 minutes. The explosive young attacker was also involved in the equaliser as Roar made it 10 Finals Series matches at Suncorp Stadium without defeat.

“It’s our fortress. They’re not going to get on top of us for any part of the game,” he said.

“We kept on battling away, chipping away [and] we could have put the game away to be fair.

“But it went to penalties and we won.”