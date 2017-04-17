Rivers United's Anaezemba pleased with victory over Rayon Sports

The Pride of Rivers midfielder is delighted with his side's two-goal advantage heading into the second leg encounter in Rwanda next week

Following their 2-0 win over Rayon Sports in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup playoffs, Nzube Anaezemba believes Rivers United have what it takes to make it through.

The Pride of Rivers are the only Nigerian outfit left in a Caf organised competition this season.

“The outcome of the match was satisfactory despite [the fact that] our fans were not happy with the number of goals scored,” Anaezemba told Goal.

“But we must thank God that we won and hopefully go into the second leg with intent to come out victorious.

“A club's rating in the game of football isn't that important, what matters is what each team brings to the table on matchday.

“The Sudanese lost here in Port Harcourt but we were shocked to have lost with that goal margin in Sudan. When we got there we noticed that they changed formation, defenders played as midfielder even some strikers played in a different position, so rating a club isn’t what matters instead we should go to Rwanda and do our best," he added.

On approaching the second leg in Rwanda, Anaezemba said: “We won't go there to defend, we know the task ahead, we are the only Nigerian club on the continent and that's a propelling factor to go all out to secure a win the second leg or do enough to move to the next stage.

“Lessons have been learnt and we are more experienced, they may be scared of the 2-0 lead but we the players and the entire technical knows what is at stake. We shall go all out for this," he concluded.