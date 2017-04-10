Riley Sheahan avoids historic drought, scores final goal at Joe Louis Arena (Video)

On his 107th shot of the season, Riley Sheahan avoided an historic feat that he would have wanted to soon forget.

The Detroit Red Wings forward entered Sunday’s season finale with 106 shots and a big ol’ goose egg in the goals column. “I know I’ve scored in this league,” Sheahan told ESPN.com’s Craig Custance last month. “I know I can. I don’t know what the deal is this year.”

At 7:09 of the first period of Detroit’s 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils, Sheahan finally got the monkey off of his back.

Funny enough, Sheahan’s last goal came during the final game of the 2015-16 regular season, also April 9.

Sheahan came into this year with 27 goals over his previous two seasons in Detroit; so this wasn’t some fourth-line plug going through an epic goal drought. It also wasn’t some defensive specialist who focuses more on his own end and doesn’t worry about scoring. Over the last three seasons, Sheahan is seventh on the Red Wings in total shots (360).

That opening goal on Sunday ended any chance of Sheahan making NHL history as the only forward to record at least 100 shots in a season and not score.

But Sheahan wasn’t finished with his offensive outburst. With a little under three minutes to go, Sheahan netted his second of the season, a goal that will stand as the final one ever scored at Joe Louis Arena because the Hockey Gods are funny like that.

There were a lot of memories to take home Sunday night at The Joe, what with the victory and the numerous alumni on hand to say goodbye. Riley Sheahan only added to the many moments fans will remember.

