Rieder scores in OT, Coyotes hand Panthers 4th straight loss

Florida Panthers center Michael Sgarbossa celebrates his goal against the Arizona Coyotes with defenseman Keith Yandle (3) and center Derek MacKenzie (17) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Jan. 23, 2017, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Tobias Rieder scored 48 seconds into overtime to give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-2 win over the slumping Florida Panthers on Monday night.

Rieder scored off a pass from Alexander Burmistrov, who has five assists in his first five games with Arizona.

Coyotes goalie Mike Smith struggled to gather in pucks all night but made 23 saves. The Panthers' Roberto Luongo faced 42 shots.

Florida has lost four in a row and five of six.

Christian Fischer and Ryan White scored 12 seconds apart early in the second period for the Coyotes, who trailed 1-0 after one. Off a faceoff, the 19-year-old Fischer got the deflection of Jakob Chychrun's shot and beat Luongo stick side to tie it at 2:03.

Fischer became the first player in Coyotes history to score a goal in each of the first two games of his career. He also scored in his NHL debut against Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Seconds later, White took a pass wide open on the right side off another draw, faked a shot and then fired a wrist shot past Luongo for a 2-1 Coyotes lead. Chychrun got an assist on White's goal, too.

Chychrun, a rookie who grew up a Panthers fan in South Florida, recorded his first multipoint game and has four points in his last four games.

The Panthers drew even at 6:34 of the second. Michael Sgarbossa put in a backhand going away off his own rebound, Sgarbossa's second goal of the season.

The Panthers' Vincent Trocheck was whistled for slashing at 11:56 of the first period, giving Arizona its first power play. But the Panthers killed the penalty, and seconds afterward, Trocheck put in a rebound for the game's first goal.

Trocheck collected a deflection off Smith's glove, the result of a shot by Jakub Kindl, and scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season at 5:36 of the period.

Trocheck had another shot hit the post at 16:35, and the Panthers outlasted another Coyotes power play before the period was over.

NOTES: Former Coyote Keith Yandle played in his 600th consecutive regular season game. The Panthers defenseman was originally drafted by Arizona in 2005. ... D Dylan McIlrath and G James Reimer were scratched for the Panthers. Reimer is away from the team for a personal matter. ... D Kevin Connauton, F Jordan Martinook and F Josh Jooris were the Coyotes' lineup scratches. Martinook is dealing with an upper-body injury. ... Coyotes F Lawson Crouse faced his former team for the first time since the Panthers traded him in the offseason. Crouse was drafted by Florida in the first round in 2015.

UP NEXT

Panthers: Host Tampa Bay on Thursday, the start off a four-game homestand.

Coyotes: Host Vancouver on Thursday, the second of four in a row at home.