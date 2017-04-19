Rick Nash leads the way in Rangers’ Game 4 win

NEW YORK – The New York Rangers’ Game 3 effort against the Montreal Canadiens has been declared one of the least effective, borderline apathetic performances of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Game 4 was the opposite.

The Rangers won, 2-1, evening their series with the Habs and snapping an inexplicable six-game home ice losing streak in the postseason.

The offensive effort was there, with 66 shot attempts for the game to the Canadiens’ 50. The defensive effort was there, disrupting Montreal’s speed game and helping to force nine icing calls in the third period. The physical effort was there, with some brutal hits. And above all, the effort was there from the team’s veteran leaders in Rick Nash and Ryan McDonagh.

“It’s our best home win in the playoffs, for sure,” joked Nash after the game. “It was a tough couple of days after Game 3. We had to come with a better effort.”

His effort was considerable, and good enough to earn the coveted Broadway Hat in the locker room after the game. He hustled in every zone. He skated through Carey Price in a play whistled for goalie interference as the puck crossed the line.

Then, in the second period, he and McDonagh combined for the game-winning goal.





The key to the play was the nifty move McDonagh made at the blue line to keep the puck away from an onrushing Max Pacioretty.

“I got pretty lucky. I missed my stick coming back with my free hand. He got a whack at it but I was able to keep the puck at my feet,” he said.

He then snapped a perfect pass to Nash, who had tucked behind the Canadiens’ defenders.

“I saw I had a hole to the net, right away. I don’t know if I beat the guy off the wall, or he cheated out,” said Nash. “Once I went to my backhand, the five-hole opened up.”

It was Nash’s second goal of the playoffs. Scoring hasn’t always come easy for him with the Rangers, as he now has just 13 goals in 65 playoff games with the Blueshirts. But in Game 4, the effort and the execution were there.

In a game the Rangers had to have, Nash and McDonagh led by example.

“It’s a team. It’s a team concept. Whether it be Rick or any player making an effort play out there, everyone notices that,” said coach Alain Vigneault. “Whether it be on the forecheck, forcing turnovers, or on the backcheck, stopping their speed.”

Game 5 is Thursday night back in Montreal.

