Richard Petty 'a little disappointed' Dale Earnhardt Jr. is back driving after concussion

Richard Petty isn’t entirely thrilled to see Dale Earnhardt Jr. back in the Cup Series in 2017.

The seven-time champion said on Fox Sports 1 Monday that he was “a little disappointed” that Junior is returning to full-time competition after sitting out half of 2016 after because of a concussion.

That disappointment, Petty said, has nothing to do with competitive reasons and everything to do with Junior’s long-term health. And he also wondered if Junior’s health played into Carl Edwards’ decision to walk away from racing in January. Edwards cited his good health as one of the factors in his decision making.





I was a little disappointed that he did. I just felt like that he’s gone through with it two or three times. And he’s had some pretty big knocks to the head. I’ve had them too … but mine was never that bad. I said look man, you’re still a young man, you’ve got a career in front of you. He’s lived half his life. He don’t need to be messed up going to the next. And I don’t know if Carl hadn’t thought about some of that kind of stuff. He’s in good health now and he’s halfway through his life. And like you said Jeff, he’s got he’s got a lot of career or a lot of different opportunities in front of him, he can make another career and racing may be a minor thing for him.

The concussion the 42-year-old Earnhardt suffered at Michigan in June was at least the third of his career and said he dealt with balance and vision issues in its aftermath. He missed two races in 2012 after he crashed in a tire test at Kansas and was involved in a big wreck at Talladega.

Junior has been open about his recovery process from this concussion and said he’d been working with doctors to not only recover fully but be stronger than he was before he suffered the concussion.

“I wouldn’t be coming back to the seat and wanting to drive and excited about driving cars if there was any risk, other than the typical risk that every driver faces on Sunday,” Junior said in December after he was cleared by doctors to continue driving. “I feel very confident in what I’ve seen in myself and my improvement and I feel confident in what my doctors are telling me about my future and the risks that I’m taking and my ability to be able to withstand the normal wear and tear of not only driving a race, but getting in that unfortunate accident from time to time. We all feel pretty confident that not only am I as healthy as I was before the symptoms came last year, but I’m actually stronger. Having gone through this before also gives me additional confidence. This isn’t uncharted territory for me, so I know what I need to feel personally to know that I’m as strong as I need to be and healthy.”

While he’ll be in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 26, Junior won’t participate in the Advance Auto Parts Clash exhibition race the weekend before despite his eligibility. Alex Bowman — who subbed for him during the second half of 2016 — will drive the No. 88 car in the race while Junior serves as a guest analyst for Fox.

