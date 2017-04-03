Rex Ryan will talk the talk on ESPN's 'NFL Countdown'

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP) -- Rex Ryan is taking his bluster to the TV studio.

ESPN announced Monday the former Buffalo Bills and New York Jets coach is joining its ''Sunday NFL Countdown'' show as an analyst. He will also contribute to SportsCenter and ESPN Radio. He will make his debut Saturday as part of the network's coverage of Florida State's spring game.

Ryan says he's ''just going to show up and be myself and have fun with it.'' ESPN senior coordinator producer Seth Markman calls Ryan an ''authentic'' voice.

In New York and Buffalo, Ryan was always good for a brash, bold talk. In 2015, he parachuted from a plane.

His transition to TV comes a little more than three months after his dismissal in Buffalo, where he went 15-16 in two seasons. He also spent six seasons coaching the Jets and was the Baltimore Ravens' defensive coordinator.

