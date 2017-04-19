Revs, Earthquakes meet in midweek game

Two clubs with similar ledgers square off in a midweek contest as the New England Revolution host the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

New England (2-3-1, seven points) is in a three-way tie for seventh place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference, a point behind Atlanta United for the sixth spot.

The Earthquakes (2-2-2, eight points) are tied with Real Salt Lake for fifth place in the Western Conference, a point ahead of seventh-place Vancouver.

Besides having similar spots in the standings, the teams are also fairly even in terms of offensive statistics. But how they arrived at this point is different.

The Revolution have scored nine goals through their first six games, while the Quakes have scored eight. But New England has been far more efficient, netting its goals on just 59 shots. San Jose has taken 84 shots (tied for fifth in MLS), converting less than 10 percent of them.

If New England claims the victory Wednesday, it would be its seventh straight home win, tying a club record accomplished in 2004 and 2005.

"We definitely try to make this place a fort," said Juan Agudelo, who has all three of his goals in two appearances at Gillette Stadium this season. "We don't want any team to come in here and feel comfortable. We need to make them understand that if they come in here, it's going to be a battle."

Lee Nguyen also has three goals for New England, and Kei Kamara has two goals.

Chris Wondolowski and Anibal Godoy are the only members of the Earthquakes with multiple goals (two apiece). Wondolowski also leads San Jose with three assists.

The Earthquakes opened the season with back-to-back wins, but they have gone four straight matches without a victory. However, both of the draws came off last-minute equalizers.

"I'm happy for the team that we didn't lose this game," San Jose midfielder Jahmir Hyka said after the first goal of his MLS career tied the Friday game 1-1 in the dying seconds at FC Dallas. "It's important for us to continue to focus on the next game."

The Earthquakes will be without Quincy Amarikwa (ACL), Harold Cummings (ankle) and Marc Pelosi (knee). Both Andres Imperiale (groin) and Simon Dawkins (knee) are listed as questionable.

While New England has an empty injury report, the Revolution will be without Je-Vaughn Watson, who is suspended after picking up a red card in the 27th minute Saturday during a 3-0 loss at Chicago.