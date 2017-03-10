Revamped Earthquakes to clash with Whitecaps

The San Jose Earthquakes are feeling good about the collection of talent they have assembled as they prepare to host the Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday at Avaya Stadium in San Jose, Calif.

San Jose (1-0-0) opened MLS play with a 1-0 victory over Montreal last weekend. Vancouver (0-0-1) played to a scoreless draw against Philadelphia.

Both teams have retooled this season. San Jose general manager Jesse Fioranelli brought in a number of young additions. In the win over Montreal, the Earthquakes received key contributions from Costa Rican forward Marco Urena and German defender Florian Jungwirth. Dutch forward Danny Hoesen and Albanian midfielder Jahmir Hyka entered the game late to help secure the victory.

"I like the roster we have put together," San Jose coach Dominic Kinnear told MLSSoccer.com. "You can't necessarily base it off one game, but it does show us the potential."

Team captain Chris Wondolowski applauded the club's youth movement.

"We have done a great job of infusing our team with some youth and some life, and these are some talented guys that understand the game and believe in our system and how we play," Wondolowski said.

Vancouver has some young faces, too, including Alphonso Davies. The 16-year-old phenom became the third-youngest player in MLS history when he signed a Homegrown Player contract in the middle of the 2016 season. He contributed immediately, suiting up eight times.

Davies started twice in MLS play and has been a regular starter for Vancouver in the CONCACAF Champions League. He scored to help the Whitecaps beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0 in Champions League competition on March 2.

On Wednesday, the Whitecaps announced they had re-signed midfielder Nico Mezquida to a contract that will carry through 2018 with an option for 2019.

"It is a privilege to play for an amazing team in a soccer city," Mezquida said. "The fans and friends in Vancouver have made me feel at home."

San Jose has kept a clean sheet in four of its last eight MLS home matches. The Earthquakes allowed only 12 goals at home last year, tying for the third-lowest mark in the league.

Vancouver has not scored in eight of its last nine MLS away matches. The Whitecaps tied for the sixth-lowest number of away goals in the league last season with 17.